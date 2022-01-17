Ankita Amar makes her feature film debut with Aba Jaba Daba  

By Express News Service

Actor Ankita Amar, who rose to fame with the daily soap, Nammane Yuva Rani, is all set to make her tinsel town debut with the upcoming film Aba Jaba Daba.

The actor will star opposite Pruthvi Ambaar in the fantasy romantic drama, that has Mayuraa Raghavendra attached to direct. The team announced the news on the occasion of Sankranti through official first look posters of the film.

Pruthvi Ambaar’s poster shows him blindfolded, with hands tied at the back. Ankita’s first look features her holding a mic, with a picture of legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam, in the background. Meanwhile, Aba Jaba Daba marks director Mayuraa’s second film after Kannad Gottilla. Notably, the director will also play an important role in the film. Aba Jaba Daba also stars Mukhyamantri Chandru, Urvashi, Achyuth Kumar, and Sudharani in pivotal roles. Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant Raghu Gowda and comedian P D Satish Chandra are also set to appear in the film. The film is produced by Anantha Krishna under the S Ram Productions banner.