Nagaraj Somyaji’s set to make feature directorial debut with Akatakata

Photographer and theatre artist, Nagaraj Somayaji, the producer of Sanchari Vijay’s Puksatte Lifu wants to shift his focus to direction next.

First look poster from Akatakata

By Express News Service

Photographer and theatre artist, Nagaraj Somayaji, the producer of Sanchari Vijay’s Puksatte Lifu wants to shift his focus to direction next. His tryst with direction began with a 43 minutes film, The Best Actor. 

Nagaraj’s upcoming project titled Akatakata will be his first feature-length film. “This will be a family drama, which revolves around the mother-son sentiment. It is going to be an out-and-out commercial film, and we are in the process of introducing a newcomer to the industry,” says director Nagaraj, who shared the first look poster from the film with Cinema Express. Akatakata, will be bankrolled under the Sarvasva Productions banner. 

The film’s story is penned by writers ASG, Baslar Bangera, and Sandhya Rani. As of now, the technical team is on board. They include music director Mathews Manu and cinematographer SK Rao. Arjun Gowda will be taking care of the editing. The cast of the film is, however, not finalised.

