Cinematographer Satya Hegde turns producer with Mansore’s short film 'The Critic'

Well-known cinematographer Satya Hegde is all set to don the producer’s hat for short films.

A still from 'The Critic'.

By Express News Service

Well-known cinematographer Satya Hegde is all set to don the producer’s hat for short films. He shares details of his first short film set to be out on his YouTube channel, Satyahegdestudios.

Titled, The Critic, the short is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Mansore. It features veteran actor-director Nagabharana and Shilpa Hegde.

The 10-minute short made under the banner, Satyahegdestudios, is based on the short story penned by B M Basheer. It also has Guruprasad Narnad, Ronada Bakkesh, Srinivas Kalal, and Unifi Media associated with the project.

The short film producer says, “The content that cannot be brought out on the big screen, can be done using short films. I plan to bring out some of the best shorts, which will be out on the second Sundays of every month on my YouTube channel Satyahegdestudios.”

Satya also mentions that he will only stay as a producer and will not be handling the camerawork for any short films.

The cinematographer-turned-producer invites experienced directors, actors, technicians, and fresh talents from different backgrounds to make use of this platform.

“Whoever is interested to make short films, we will provide the best technical facilities, which they can make use of,” he says. DOP Abhishek Kasargod has directed a short film for the banner. Titled Puppet, the film will be out on February 13.

