Dhananjay-starrer Badava Rascal to stream on Voot Select

Published: 20th January 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Badava Rascal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Dhananjay-starrer Badava Rascal, which had a good run at the box office recently, will begin streaming on Voot Select from January 26. The romantic drama directed by Shankar Guru, which starred Amrutha Iyengar, was actor Dhananjay’s first production venture made under his Daali Pictures.  

Badava Rascal is the rooted love story of a small-town boy Shankar who falls in love with a rich politician’s daughter Sangeetha.  The film with elements of love, emotions, and comedy, also displays raw yet hard-hitting imagery of the middle-class segment. The romantic drama with a light-hearted storyline and captivating performances attracted the audience to theatres. With cinematography by Preetha Jayaram, the film also stars Tara, Sparsha Rekha, Nagabhushan, Poornachandra Mysore, and Maasthi Manju in pivotal roles.

Talking about the OTT release, Dhananjay says, “Since Badava Rascal was a lockdown release, we experienced a slight drop in the audience as people were cautious to step in the theatres. With Voot on board, the viewership will proliferate.” 

Dhananjay says that Badava Rascal will always stay close to his heart. “This film is my first home production and I had a terrific team onboard. It is a story of love and survival, which also highlights sensitive issues like poverty. Shankar changed my perspective towards life.  His willingness and grit to chase his dreams without giving up on love are inspiring.

This film has a strong message for all the youngsters out there,” he adds. Amrutha Iyengar, who is happy with the film’s response in theatres, is equally excited to see it on the OTT platform.  “Playing Sangeetha was a different experience altogether. I cannot wait for the digital audience to watch it.”

“This film has deep learning and morals for everyone,’’ says director Shankar Guru, “It is a story which traces friendship, emotions, and life with good humour and melodious music. I thoroughly enjoyed filming it. Each character has a subtle flavour, and I am sure families will have a delightful time watching it on OTT.”

