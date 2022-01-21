STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prime Video to stream Puneeth Rajkumar's films for free for non-members from February 1

Three films -- 'Man of the Match', 'One Cut Two Cut' and 'Family Pack' -- produced by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions will premiere on its platform.

Published: 21st January 2022

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prime Video on Friday announced that late film star Puneeth Rajkumar's three home production films -- 'Man of the Match', 'One Cut Two Cut' and 'Family Pack' -- will premiere on its platform.

Fondly known as Appu, the Kannada superstar passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest in October 2021.

All the three films -- 'Man of the Match', 'One Cut Two Cut' and 'Family Pack' -- are made under the banner of PRK Productions.

"Man of the Match", helmed by 'Rama Rama Re' director D Satya Prakash, stars K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur, Nataraj among others.

'One Cut Two Cut' is a comedy-entertainer and features Danish Sait, Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad.

It is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju. A romantic-comedy, 'Family Pack' is directed by Arjun Kumar. It stars Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar.

Besides the three films, Prime Video will also make five of Rajkumar's most memorable movies available for free for non-Prime members for one-month starting February 1, the streaming service said in a statement.

The five movies are 'Law' (2020), 'French Biryani' (2020), 'Kavaludaari' (2019), 'Mayabazaar' (2020) and 'Yuvarathnaa' (2021).

Talking about the association with PRK Productions, Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video said they are happy to present fun, relatable and engaging stories that were backed by Rajkumar.

"This collaboration is our effort to pay a humble tribute to the creative excellence of late Puneeth Rajkumar and his unique vision of storytelling. His contribution to cinema is immense and we are sure, these films will offer an immersive experience to his fans and admirers in India and beyond," Menghani said.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, producer and wife of the late superstar, said she is happy to collaborate with Prime Video in bringing these stories to the audience.

"Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward. We are happy to continue our successful association with Prime Video and take our films to viewers world over," Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said.

