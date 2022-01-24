Nikhil Kumar to play titular role in Yaduveera

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikhil Kumar, who was last seen in Rider, gears up for his next project. The Jaquar hero will be teaming up with first-time director Manju Atharva for an action thriller. The film, bankrolled by KVN Productions, is titled Yaduveera. The announcement was made along with the first-look poster of Nikhil on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday. The actor and director will kick start the shooting for the project from the 1st week of February.

Debutant Manju Atharva has previously worked as an associate in Yash’s Masterpiece, Shivarajkumar and Sriimurali’s Mufti, and as a co-director in Prem’s Premam Poojyam. The director has also written the the story, screenplay, and dialogues of Yaduveera.

Speaking to CE, Manju said, “Nikhil has two shades in the film, and we have revealed the second look now. Yaduveera will not be a routine commercial subject. It will also explore some serious topics.”

The team will be announcing the rest of the cast soon. “We will begin shooting in Mandya, and follow it up with a couple of schedules in Bengaluru. We will then head to North India to shoot some crucial portions for the film,” says Manju.

Yaduveera has music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Naveen Kumar, who has worked in Mufti and Mada Gaja, will be handling the camera work for Yaduveera. Jnaanesh B Matad will be editing the film.