Rowdy Baby to hit theatres on February 11

With Karnataka Government relaxing the weekend curfew, various Kannada filmmakers are gearing up to release their films.

Published: 24th January 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With Karnataka Government relaxing the weekend curfew, various Kannada filmmakers are gearing up to release their films.

Rowdy Baby, directed by Krishna Reddy starring Divya Suresh and Ravi Gowda, will also be hitting theatres on February 11.

Ravi Gowda, the actor and producer of the film, confirmed the news to CE. “Rowdy Baby is a suspense romantic thriller, which is all about love, life, and emotions,” he said. 

Along with Ravi Gowda and Divya Suresh, the film features Heer Kaur, who plays the second female lead. The cast also includes Aruna Balraj, Srinath Vasishta Amith V Raj in pivotal roles. Samrat is handling the cinematography, while Karthikeya Murthy and SA Aramaan have composed for Rowdy Baby.

