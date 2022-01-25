Buddhivantha 2 director R Jai to helm Shivarajkumar in a multilingual film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who has a lineup of interesting upcoming films, has greenlit yet another project. The Century star will be teaming up with Buddivantha 2 director R Jai (previously known as Jayaram) for a multilingual project. R Keshav Rytha, who ventured into production with a musical video Laka Laka Lamborghini, will be bankrolling this project.

The actor and director confirmed this news to CE. “The film is inspired by a real-life incident, and the canvas is big for the project. I have given my nod to the story. I will start the film once I sort out my other pending projects.”

R Jai tells us that it is a period film based on the incidents that happened in 1973. “This is a universal subject and has a pan-India appeal,” reveals Jai. He also shared a few pics with Shivanna and producer Keshav Rytha. “We will be doing the script pooja this week, and launch the film with the muhurta in February,” he adds.