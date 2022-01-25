Mahesh Kumar hints return of the MadhaGaja trio

By Express News Service

MadhaGaja has completed a successful 50 day-run at the box office. It is an achievement because it is happening in the pandemic,” says director Mahesh Kumar, who recently celebrated the success along with the lead actor, Sriimurali, and producer Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda. Now, Mahesh hints that the trio might team up again for a project. He says, “Another collaboration is on the cards. We have had our initial round of discussion. However, this will take some time. Sriimurali has to complete his current project Bagheera.

We plan to start this project in 2023.” MadhaGaja was released on December 3 and had a decent opening at the box office. It also got a good response when it was released on the OTT platform. Other than Sriirmurali, the film also features Ashika Ranganath, Jagapathi Babu, and Deviyani in pivotal roles.