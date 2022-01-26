'Four Walls' marks Achyuth Kumar’s debut as lead actor  

By Express News Service

Achyuth Kumar, known for his unusual and interesting supporting roles, will be making his debut as a hero in 'Four Walls: Two Nighties'. The film, directed by SS Sajjan, is set in the 80s. “It is a social drama revolving around a father and his grown-up children (3 girls and 1 boy). It highlights the lives of homemakers, who are usually bound to reside within the four walls,” says Sajjan, who has made his directorial debut with Mantram (2017).

The first few stills shared by the team show Achyuth Kumar as Shankarana from three time periods of his life - as a youngster, a father, and a middle-aged person.

Four Walls also stars senior actor Dattanna, Sujay Shastry, Bhaskar Ninasam, Shankar Murthy SR, Rachana, Raghu Ramakoppa, Pavithra, Anchal, Shreya Shetty, and Jhanvi Jyothi.

The film, backed by producer Vishwanath Naik, has Anand Raj Vikrama scoring music. Devendra Reddy, who has previously worked in Telugu films like Rudramandevi, and Garuda Vega, has handled the cinematography of Four Walls. The team plans to bring Four Walls to theatres by February end or in March.