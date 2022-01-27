STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhi marks his directorial debut with Shreshta in the lead

Billed to be a commercial entertainer, Abhi has brought together an unusual star cast for the film.

Published: 27th January 2022

By Express News Service

Abhi, who has worked under the guidance of director Suri for 9 years, and later assisted Duniya Vijay in Salaga is all set to make his directorial debut. The first-time director has come with a unique title launch, which will be revealed on January 27 at 6 pm on A2 Music YouTube channel. 

“I started my career in 2011 with Suri Sir in Kaddipudi, and have been associated with his films KendaSampige, Doddmane Huduga, and Tagaru. I was also part of Popcorn Monkey Tiger for six months. Later, I worked in Salaga. I am bringing all that experience to my first directorial venture,” says Abhi. 

Billed to be a commercial entertainer, Abhi has brought together an unusual star cast for the film. Shreshta, who came to the limelight for his role as Kenda in Salaga will be playing the lead role. With Shruti Patil as the female lead, Abhi has finalised Jahangir, Jatti and Apoorva to play prominent roles. The film will go on floors on February 14, and the entire shooting is set to take place in North Karnataka. 

Backed by producer Christopher Kini’s Aartha Entertainers, the technical team includes music director Charan Raj, cinematographer Shiv Sena, and editor Deepu S Kumar. 

With Maasthi penning the dialogues, the project has Jayant Kaikini and Nagarjuna Sharma onboard as the lyricists. Fight masters -- Vinod and Jolly Bastian, and dance choreographer Mohan will also be associating with the project.

