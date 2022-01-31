Upcoming film TheVirus to feature Dharma Keerthiraj in a negative role

By Express News Service

Dharma Keerthiraj fondly known as ‘Cadbury huduga’ in Sandalwood has now turned to play negative roles. It all began with the film titled Tenant, featuring him in a grey shade. Followed by Vasundhara Devi, which also sees him as an anti-hero.

His upcoming film, TheVirus yet again portrays him in a negative shade, revealed Dharma. The film is helmed by Ramesh, the director of Cadbury, and will have the actor sharing screen space with Priyanka Upendra. The film goes on floors from February 1.

“The Virus sees me as a foreign return doctor, and I will be playing a completely negative character,” says the actor, who is happy to be dabbling between playing a hero as well as character with negative traits. “The makers of Tenant, who saw a few pictures from yet-to-be-released Talwar felt that I can also fit into a negative role, and I felt it was an opportunity to diversify my acting skills, and it is challenging,” says Dharma. The actor’s father Keerthiraj, a popular name in Sandalwood, was famous for playing villain roles in Kannada films.

Now Dharma is taking it forward with his villain roles, something that his father was popular for. Speaking of this, Dharma says, “My father was happy to know about my career progress. He also gave me tips, and explained nuances of subtle acting, which is important when playing negative shades.” He also feels, “Today, villain roles are not meant to only do a face-off with the hero, and only appear in fight after which he is destroyed. The roles I have been offered are with grey shades, which gives importance to performance.”

The actor feels that he is in a happy space. “Despite Covid, I have got busy with a handful of films, which are at different stages of production,” says Dharma. His lineup of films includes Khadak, Suman, Tenant, and Tequila, which is getting ready for release. The actor also has on floors — Cadbury and Oo Manase. The latter has him sharing screen space with Vijay Raghavendra. Apart from this, the actor will soon begin shooting for Garvam. “Garvam is a realistic kind of story, and I will be playing a role of a village boy,” he tells us.