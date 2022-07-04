STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Anup Bhandari’s debut Kannada film 'Rangitaranga' to be remade in Hindi

As the mystery - thriller turns seven on July 3, news about the Hindi remake to be directed by Anup Bhandari is surfacing in Sandalwood

Director Anup Bhandari (Photo | Anup Bhandari Twitter)

By Express News Service

Director Anup Bhandari’s debut film, Rangitaranga, is turning seven on July 3. “Everything that I am today is because of the love you started showering on us exactly seven years ago,” wrote Anup Bhandari on social media thanking the audience for the support and love.

For a long time now, there have been rumours about the possible Hindi remake of the film. Now, it is confirmed the remake is on the cards. According to the latest development, a big-time producer is keen on bringing out Rangitaranga in Hindi and in talks with Corporate Studios in Mumbai.

The producer wants to make the Hindi remake on a big scale and has plans to approach top Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor to essay the lead role. He is equally keen on Anup Bhandari directing the Hindi project.

Rangitaranga, which continues to be a favourite among Kannada cinema fans, was also the acting debut of Anup’s brother Nirup Bhandari and Avantika Shetty. The film also featured Radhika Narayan and had Sai Kumar playing a crucial role. It had music by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Anup Bhandari is currently busy with Vikrant Rona’s release, and he will next work on his next project, Billa Ranga Basha with Sudeep. So, it is unknown whether the remake of Rangitaranga in Hindi will be directed by Anup Bhandari. It is also possible that the makers might rope in another director to helm the project.

