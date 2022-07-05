STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjay plays cop named Guru Dev in 'Hoysala'

Dhananjay’s 25h film, Hoysala, went on floors in Mysuru. The first-look poster of the film is out, which features Dhananjay as a rugged cop.

By Express News Service

Dhananjay’s 25th film, Hoysala, went on floors in Mysuru. The first-look poster of the film is out, which features Dhananjay as a rugged cop.

Directed by Vijay N, the film is a thriller set in Belagavi. Based on real incidents, the film addresses the flaws in the police system. Presented by Vijay Kiragandur, the film was launched in April. Hoysala features Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead and will have music by Thaman S.

The film marks Dhananjay’s second venture with Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj’s KRG Studios. The trio had previously teamed up for Rathnan Prapancha, which was released on the streaming platform.

