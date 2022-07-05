STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Generous gift from '777 Charlie' unit to NGOs working for animals

"Using our light to ignite someone else's, will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with your love," said actor Rakshit Shetty.

'777 Charlie' (Photo | Rakshit Shetty @ Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: In what is being seen as a laudable gesture, the makers of Rakshit Shetty-starrer 'Charlie 777' on Tuesday announced that they would be contributing five per cent of the film's profits to NGOs across the country that have been dedicated to working toward the welfare of Indie dogs and animals.

In a statement, actor Rakshit Shetty, who played the lead in the film, said that the contributions would be made in the name of Charlie.

That apart, he also said that they would be sharing 10 per cent of the film's profits with every individual who had advanced the culmination of the film.

The actor said, "It has been 25 days since '777 Charlie' has reached you, and it has been receiving unsurpassed love since. Our happiness sees no bounds as we begin to grasp the kind of admiration and recognition this film has earned us."

"We believe that the only way to celebrate this success is by celebrating the multitude of people who have tirelessly worked in the union in bringing this film on the screen. We have therefore resolved to share 10 per cent of the profit that '777 Charlie' makes, with every individual who has advanced the culmination of this film.," he added.

"As the makers of '777 Charlie', we are aware of the kind of effort and resource that goes into creating a happy and safe environment for the animals around us. In this light, we would like to contribute 5 per cent of the profit, in the name of Charlie, to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals'" he further added.

"Using our light to ignite someone else's, will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with your love," he said.
 

