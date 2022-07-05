STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Wedding Gift' is about domestic violence from men’s perspective

Vikram Prabhu, a businessman, is finally realising his passion for filmmaking with his directorial debut, Wedding Gift.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Prema

Prema

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vikram Prabhu, a businessman, is finally realising his passion for filmmaking with his directorial debut, Wedding Gift. “It’s thrilling court drama reflects problems between a couple and its impact on society. The film highlights the misuse of the law by a woman against her husband,” says Vikram.

Vikram has previously assisted director Rajendra Singh Babu in Love (2004). “I worked for 6 to 7 months but later took up another profession as a medical representative. After travelling to a few countries, I finally settled in Banglore in 2018,” he shares.

Vikram’s Wedding Gift has Sonu Gowda in a negative role and is paired alongside opposite Nishan Nanaiah. The thriller features Prema as a lawyer and Pavitra Lokesh and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.
Wedding Gift is Balachandra Prabhu’s first film as music director, while Uday Leela has taken care of the cinematography.

Vikram was inspired by real-life cases to develop the film’s story. “However, none of the cases are directly related to the story told in Wedding Gift. One of my friends committed suicide due to harassment due to a false case filed by his wife. It led me to research more about such issues. I consulted lawyers and learnt about the Indian Penal Code Sec 498A -- a law that allows women to file cases against husbands and in-laws in case of domestic violence, which is a non-bailable offense. Such a law was passed in 1983 when women faced dowry harassment cases. However, it is misused by some women to extract money or blackmail their husbands. Wedding Gift is about one such story.”

Vikram was also inspired by the Bollywood film, Section 375, starring Akshay Khanna and Richa Chadda. “There are many films about women facing violence and harassment, but not much related to husbands facing harassment. I thought I should make it. The story is about a woman trying to trap a man in a false case and how the husband tries to take revenge legally.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wedding gift Domestic violence Court drama Babu in Love
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp