As an artist, I enjoy content-oriented scripts: Shashidhar KM

Diabetes is a common topic in many households, and this inspired producer-turned-director Shashidhar KM to make Sugarless, a film on this condition.

A still from the film 'Sugarless' (Photo | Twitter/ @Jigsaw entertainment)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Diabetes is a common topic in many households, and this inspired producer-turned-director Shashidhar KM to make Sugarless, a film on this condition. The actor-filmmaker, who has backed films such as D/O Parvathamma and the upcoming film Veeram starring Prajwal Devaraj, is turning director for Sugarless. Shashidhar tells us that apart from being a producer, there is an artist in him, and he always wanted to helm a film of his own.

“As a producer, I would get to listen to dozens of scripts. However, most of them were action-oriented, revenge dramas and romance subjects. However, the artiste in me always enjoys content-oriented scripts. My personal choices were films made in Malayalam and Korean, and I regularly consume films made in these languages. I liked the process of such filmmakers who have creatively succeeded in developing some amazing one-liners into wonderful films,” says Shashidhar.

A still from Sugarless

His upcoming film, Sugarless, which will be released on July 8, revolves around the struggles of a youth in his late 20s who is relatively healthy but suffers from diabetes,  “I was looking for an important story to tell, and from some research, I got to learn that there is no film made on diabetes to date. Since I’m also a diabetic, this subject became an inspiration. I also felt that a subject that explores the stigma that is associated with this disease will reach out to every household,” he says.

Sugarless stars Pruthvi Ambaar, and Shashidhar shares that the actor found the story to be unique and challenging. “Without any second thought, he accepted to be part of the project,” says the filmmaker.
The film stars Priyanka Thimmesh as the female lead, and features veteran actor Dattanna in a pivotal role. “Sugarless touches upon the diabetic condition of three different generations – a child, a 28-year-old persona, and an older person,” he says.

Sugarless also has Dharmanna Kadur, Padmaja, S Narayan, and Naveen Padil, in important roles, WIth music by Anoop Seelin, the cinematography of Sugarless is by Lavith.

