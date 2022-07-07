STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor-turned-filmmaker Chandra Keerthi’s upcoming comedy-thriller Tootu Madike creates buzz

Since nobody intended to cast me as a hero, I had to turn director to become one, explains Chandra Keerthi.

Published: 07th July 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tootu Madike also features Girish Shiva and Pramod Shetty in important roles.

By Express News Service

Actor -turned-filmmaker Chandra Keerthi’s upcoming comedy-thriller Tootu Madike has created quite a buzz, especially for its title and songs. The film is set to release this week. “Being an actor, and having been in the industry for 7 years, I was not getting the right kind of characters.

Team Tootu Madike

I did try for opportunities and attended auditions but the supporting characters could not meet my financial needs. Since nobody intended to cast me as a hero, I had to turn director to become one,” explains Chandra Keerthi, who penned the story for the film, which has dialogues by Raghu Niduvalli.

The director shares that Tootu Madike takes place in the backdrop of a slum and revolves around an antique figurine, which then results in some hilarious twists and turns. Produced by Madhusudhan Rao and Shivakumar KB, the film stars Pavana Gowda as the female lead. Tootu Madike also features Girish Shiva and Pramod Shetty in important roles.

