STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

I realised that I too have life of my own: Shwetha Srivatsav on 'hope' comeback 

The actor talks about her comeback film, a political thriller directed by Ambarisha

Published: 07th July 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shwetha  Srivatsav (Photo | Twitter/@Shwetha  Srivatsa)

Shwetha  Srivatsav (Photo | Twitter/@Shwetha  Srivatsa)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shwetha  Srivatsav, known for her roles in films like Simple Agi Ondh Love Story and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, took a break from acting owing to her personal commitments of marriage and motherhood. Now, she is making a comeback to the silverscreen with this week’s release, Hope. “For 2 years I was committed to taking care of my child, Ashmita. But when I celebrated the second birthday of my daughter, I realised that I too have a life of my own, and was missing being an actor.

Luckily, for me, I was approached with a few good stories, and from the ones that were offered, I felt Hope would be a good comeback,” says Shwetha. The actor plays the role of a KAS officer in the film directed by Ambarisha, which explores a woman’s struggles as she tries to get into the administrative service. “The role of a KAS officer gave me a break from stereotypical subjects, and I felt the role was a boon.

These are the stories of society, which I want to present through my characters. I felt responsible playing this role. Thankfully I got to work with a good team,” says Shwetha. Shwetha expresses her pride in being part of a film produced by India’s youngest snooker champion, Varsha Sanjeev.

“Being a sports person, she decided to back a women-oriented subject, I was happy to see her evolve through the process of filmmaking.” For Shwetha, marriage and having a child only made her stronger as an actor. “I was always rigid about playing a role that was equal to the hero, even in commercial films. That urge only became stronger after giving birth to my first child.

Also, personal life should not matter in a professional career. As an artist, this should not be seen as a hindrance.” Hope also stars Sumalatha, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Vishal Hegde, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande in pivotal roles. S Halesh handles the cinematography and the music is composed by Ritvik Muralidhar. Shwetha, who also has Chikkiya Mooguthi in the lineup for release, feels lucky to be part of Raghavendra Stores, a film that will have her collaborating with Hombale Films, Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, and director Santhosh Ananddram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shwetha  Srivatsav Hope kannada
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp