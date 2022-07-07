I realised that I too have life of my own: Shwetha Srivatsav on 'hope' comeback 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shwetha Srivatsav, known for her roles in films like Simple Agi Ondh Love Story and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, took a break from acting owing to her personal commitments of marriage and motherhood. Now, she is making a comeback to the silverscreen with this week’s release, Hope. “For 2 years I was committed to taking care of my child, Ashmita. But when I celebrated the second birthday of my daughter, I realised that I too have a life of my own, and was missing being an actor.

Luckily, for me, I was approached with a few good stories, and from the ones that were offered, I felt Hope would be a good comeback,” says Shwetha. The actor plays the role of a KAS officer in the film directed by Ambarisha, which explores a woman’s struggles as she tries to get into the administrative service. “The role of a KAS officer gave me a break from stereotypical subjects, and I felt the role was a boon.

These are the stories of society, which I want to present through my characters. I felt responsible playing this role. Thankfully I got to work with a good team,” says Shwetha. Shwetha expresses her pride in being part of a film produced by India’s youngest snooker champion, Varsha Sanjeev.

“Being a sports person, she decided to back a women-oriented subject, I was happy to see her evolve through the process of filmmaking.” For Shwetha, marriage and having a child only made her stronger as an actor. “I was always rigid about playing a role that was equal to the hero, even in commercial films. That urge only became stronger after giving birth to my first child.

Also, personal life should not matter in a professional career. As an artist, this should not be seen as a hindrance.” Hope also stars Sumalatha, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Vishal Hegde, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande in pivotal roles. S Halesh handles the cinematography and the music is composed by Ritvik Muralidhar. Shwetha, who also has Chikkiya Mooguthi in the lineup for release, feels lucky to be part of Raghavendra Stores, a film that will have her collaborating with Hombale Films, Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, and director Santhosh Ananddram.