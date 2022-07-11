'Salute' pays tribute to police department: Deepak Gowda

By Express News Service

Deepak Gowda, following his brother Umapathy Gowda’s footsteps, marks his first productional venture with a short film, titled Salute. The 27-minute-long film, directed by Tyagaraj, is a tribute to the police department and the producer’s father Govindaraju, a retired police officer.

Tyagaraj, who is a specially challenged person and wheelchair-bound, is an aspiring feature film director, and he feels short films will be the first step towards his goal. “I quit my corporate job to follow my passion. My first short film, Shrestaru, about farmers, fetched a good response, and also got me connected to producer Deepak,” says director Tyagaraj. “Salute highlights three issues -- the challenges faced by the police, the struggles during Covid time, and sexual abuse", he said.

Ashwin Hassan plays the lead role in Salute and his role is said to be inspired by the real life of a retired senior cop, Umesh KA, who has served in the police department for 31 years.

Salute’s music is composed by Pradyothan, and the film will be released on D Beats Youtube channel soon.