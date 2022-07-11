Shivarajkumar and Arjun Janya's film titled '45', says source

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had previously revealed that music director Arjun Janya is making his directorial debut with the project fronted by Century Star Shivarajkumar and bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy.

Now, CE has learned through a close source that the Arjun Janya- Shivarajkumar project has been titled 45.

The film is currently in pre-production, and the team are planning to make an official announcement about this multilingual project along with the title poster, on Shivarajkumar’s 60th birthday, which falls on July 12. A number as the title for Shivarajkumar’s film has led to curiosity about the film’s plot.

Arjun had previously expressed his excitement about collaborating with Shivanna and Ramesh Reddy, and called it a ‘God’s blessing.’

“Right from childhood, I’ve been a fan of Mani Ratnam’s films, which used to haunt me. My longtime wish to become a filmmaker was finally on the right track when I came across an interesting subject, and Shivanna gave his nod,” he said.

More details on the cast and crew are awaited.

This will be one of the handfuls of projects in line for Shivarajkumar, who is currently filming for his 125th project Vedha, directed by A Harsha. He is also collaborating with Sachin Ravi for a yet-to-betitled project, and Srini’s upcoming film, Ghost.