Team 'Ghost' releases a stylish poster for Shivarajkumar's birthday

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Srini was collaborating with Shivarajkumar for a heist action thriller titled Ghost. The team has now come up with a poster to mark the 60th birthday of the Century Star, and will be officially released by Kichcha Sudeep today.

‘King of Masses’, as the theme, the poster features a revolver, a prison, a few bike chases, and high rises.

We see Shivanna sporting a ‘Danger’ tattoo on his forehead. The shooting of this multilingual film, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, will begin in August.

Ghost will have music by Arjun Janya, artwork by Shivakumar, and cinematography by Mahendra Simha, who is collaborating with Shivanna for the second time after Tagaru.

On the occasion of ShivaAnna's 60th Birthday, I'm glad to present the

‘KING OF ALL MASSES’ poster from his upcoming film #GHOST directed by Srini

Happy returns Anna,,, &

Happy returns Anna,,, &

Best wishes to Sandesh Productions@NimmaShivanna@lordmgsrinivas@SandeshPro#KINGOFALLMASSES — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 12, 2022

Ghost will have Maasti and Prasanna VM penning the dialogues.

Srini, busy with the preparations for Ghost, had recently announced his other project Birbal 2. “I will take up Birbal2 after I’m done with my current project,” he said.

Apart from Ghost, Shivanna is presently committed to directors A Harsha, Yogaraj Bhat, Arjun Janya, and Sachin Ravi among others for films in various stages of production.