Actor Ganesh back to small screen with reality show 'iSmart Jodi'

Ganesh is known for his stint in TV shows. He became popular as a host of the show, Comedy Time.

Actor Ganesh. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Ganesh is making his comeback to the small screen by hosting iSmart Jodi, a reality show featuring couples, and is essentially about love, relationships, and marriage.

Ganesh

The show’s title song composed by All Ok will be launched on July 16, and it will be aired on Star Suvarna every weekend at 9 PM. Ganesh is known for his stint in TV shows. He became popular as a host of the show, Comedy Time. He has also been part of shows like Super Minute and Golden Gang.

Meanwhile, Ganesh is busy shooting for Baanadariyalli, a romantic drama directed by Preetham Gubbi. The film has its story written by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman. It stars Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah as the heroines.

The film’s music is composed by V Harikrishna, and Abhilash Kalathi is handling the cinematography. Ganesh is also waiting for the release of Tribble Riding, directed by Mahesh Gowda. 

