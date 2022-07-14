STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opinion of audience about Petromax will change once they enter the theatres: director Vijayaprasad

Director Vijayaprasad talks about his upcoming comedy satire starring Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya, slated to release this week
 

A still from Petromax

By Express News Service

Vijayaprasad, the director of Siddlingu, Neer Dose, and upcoming Totapuri, has got his film Petromax releasing this July 15. With every film, he created a signature for himself with bold content and double-entendre dialogues.

The latest trailer of Petromax features the lead actors Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya in scant clothes and indulging in a post-sex conversation. Though the reaction of the audience was mixed for the promo, it clearly kindled their curiosity.

Director Vijayaprasad feels that dialogues are one of the strongest factors of his films. “I don’t consider them double-entendres, they are just mischievous conversations, between a couple, or two people who share a bong. As a filmmaker, I always see comedy as the biggest tool to entertain the audience. I intend to blend a socially relevant issue with humour. People who are opposing the bold content will change their views once they enter the theatres.”

Petromax,  according to Vijayaprasad symbolises light and life. He also states that Petromax is known as lantern also denotes prostitution. “There is a certain way to reach the audience without getting preachy. It was the case with Neer Dose and will be the same with Petromax too. There is a certain section of the audience, who believes in my content and making. The rest who have a misconception will change their mind once they watch my work.”

The story of Petromax revolves around four orphans, and how their journey together encapsulates elements of comedy and emotions. The film is jointly produced under Sathish Pictures, Studio 18, and Petromax Pictures. It has music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Niranjan Babu. Petromax’s cast also includes Nagabhushana, Karunya Ram, and Arun Kumar. The film has Suman Ranganath in a special appearance and Vijay Lakshmi Singh playing a unique role. 

