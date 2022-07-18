Home Entertainment Kannada

I’m happy to associate with Rakshit Shetty: Panchatantra actor Vihan

...says Panchatantra actor Vihan on signing his next project to be directed by Chandrajith Belliappa under Paramvah Studios banner

Published: 18th July 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vihan

Actor Vihan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Panchatantra actor Vihan, who is awaiting the release of his next, Legacy, will next headline director Chandrajith Belliappa’s debut film. The project will be backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios.

Vihan

Expressing his elation in bagging a project made by Rakshit, Vihan says, “This project came to me all of a sudden, and as an actor with no godfather in the industry, it was overwhelming to learn that Chandrajith and the production house chose me based on my work in Panchatantra.

I’m equally happy to be associating with a banner like Paramvah Studios, which is known for backing quality films like the recent 777 Charlie.” Billed as a family entertainer, the project will star Ankita Amar, whose debut film Aba Jaba Daba is currently on floors.

With the team planning to shoot the film from August, more details about the project is expected to be out soon. Meanwhile, Vihan’s Legacy, which is currently on floors, will be made as a two-parter, and the actor has also signed a film with Pushpaka Vimana director Ravindranath. An official announcement about this will be out in a few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vihan Panchatantra  Rakshit Shetty Legacy
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp