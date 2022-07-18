I’m happy to associate with Rakshit Shetty: Panchatantra actor Vihan

By Express News Service

Panchatantra actor Vihan, who is awaiting the release of his next, Legacy, will next headline director Chandrajith Belliappa’s debut film. The project will be backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios.

Vihan

Expressing his elation in bagging a project made by Rakshit, Vihan says, “This project came to me all of a sudden, and as an actor with no godfather in the industry, it was overwhelming to learn that Chandrajith and the production house chose me based on my work in Panchatantra.

I’m equally happy to be associating with a banner like Paramvah Studios, which is known for backing quality films like the recent 777 Charlie.” Billed as a family entertainer, the project will star Ankita Amar, whose debut film Aba Jaba Daba is currently on floors.

With the team planning to shoot the film from August, more details about the project is expected to be out soon. Meanwhile, Vihan’s Legacy, which is currently on floors, will be made as a two-parter, and the actor has also signed a film with Pushpaka Vimana director Ravindranath. An official announcement about this will be out in a few days.

