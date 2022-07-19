Home Entertainment Kannada

Abbara will be the first release for prajwal devaraj in 2022

Prajwal sports five different looks in the film, which stars Nimika Ratnakar, Lekha Chandra, and Rajshri as the female leads, and P Ravishankar will appear as the antagonist.

Actor Prajwal Devaraj. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ABBARA will be Prajwal Devaraj’s first release for the year. Billed to be an action entertainer, directed by K Ramnarayan, the makers announced the release date along with the teaser, which was unveiled on Monday. The film will hit the screens on August 12.

Prajwal sports five different looks in the film, which stars Nimika Ratnakar, Lekha Chandra, and Rajshri as the female leads, and P Ravishankar will appear as the antagonist. Abbara also stars Shobharaj and Kote Prabhakar in pivotal roles.

Abbara consists of six songs scored by KGF-composer Ravi Basrur. The makers had recently filmed the last two songs of the film in Bangkok and Pattaya before they wrapped the shoot. Produced by Basavaraj Manchaiah, Abbara has JK Ganesh handling the cinematography. Meanwhile, Prajwal Devaraj’s other films include Khadar Kumar’s Veeram, Gana directed by Hariprasad Jakka, and Lohith’s Mafia.

