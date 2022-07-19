Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravi bopanna gets ready to hit the screens on aug 12

This project also marks the 50th production venture of Eswari Production and is centred around a retired police officer and the subject of an organ-trafficking racket.

A still from Ravi Bopanna. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran’s much-awaited directorial Ravi Bopanna finally gets its release date. The investigative thriller, which comes with an interesting tagline ‘Karma is Crazy’, will be hitting the screens on August 12 along with Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2.

An official announcement was made by the actor-director himself on the reality show, Drama Juniors. This project also marks the 50th production venture of Eswari Production and is centred around a retired police officer and the subject of an organ-trafficking racket.

"Ravi Bopanna will be a magical, musical, miracle entertainer, and I call it a mature version of Premaloka,” Ravichandran had mentioned in his previous interview with CE. Ravichandran has worn multiple hats for Ravi Bopanna.

The director and producer also play the titular role and handled the editing of the film. He has also scored the music and penned the lyrics for all the songs. Ravi Bopanna has Sudeep playing a pivotal character of a lawyer. The cast includes Kavya Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Jai Jagdish, Ravishankar Gowda, Rachita Ram, Sanchita Padukone, and Mohan Shankar, among others.

