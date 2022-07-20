Salman Khan to do film with 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj?

By Express News Service

Superstar Salman Khan, as per reports, might soon announce a film with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. As per a report, Mythri productions have approached Salman for a film, and a meeting happened between the actor and Lokesh in Hyderabad, “When Salman was in Hyderabad recently, a discreet meeting of Salman with Lokesh and Mythri took place.

Salman Khan

The trio discussed a probable collaboration and have spoken about bouncing back on the idea once both Salman and Lokesh complete their present commitments,” said the source. This is the second time Lokesh has offered a film to Salman.

Last year, he was offered the official remake of Master by Murad Khetani. Apart from this, Salman is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, and Jassie Gill. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif on the cards.

The actor is also likely to begin shooting for No Entry 2 by the end of the year. He will also make a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and is produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

