Prabhas wraps up a schedule for Project K

Actor Prabhas who is currently working for Nag Ashwin’s Project K, has wrapped up a schedule for the film in Hyderabad.

Published: 25th July 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Prabhas who is currently working for Nag Ashwin’s Project K, has wrapped up a schedule for the film in Hyderabad. According to reports, the actor shot the schedule for about a week and was filmed at Ramoji Film City.

The schedule mostly consisted of solo scenes of the actor who has finished the majority of his portions for the upcoming film. Apart from Prabhas, Project K features a star ensemble, including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan Prabhas’ portions with Deepika were also shot in the last schedule.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who was last seen in Radhe Shyam, is part of various pan-Indian films. The actor has Salaar alongside Shruti Hassan under Prashanth Neel’s direction and Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

