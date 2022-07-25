Tajmahal 2 is based on true story

By Express News Service

Makeup artist-turned filmmaker Devarajkumar is gearing up for the release of Tajmahal 2. This will be the director’s fourth project after Danger Zone, Nishabdha2, and Anushka. Devarajkumar has written the story and screenplay for this romantic drama, which will also mark his debut as a lead hero.

Samruddhi Shukla

The film is currently in the postproduction stage, and the makers are looking at a September 2 release date. Speaking to CE, Devaraj said Tajmahal 2 is the title of his film but it has no reference to R Chandru’s film, Tajmahal (2008). “It is a romantic drama and is based on a real story that happened in Coimbatore.

The incident haunted me a lot, and I intend to present it to the audience through Tajmahal 2.” The film backed by Sri Gangambike Enterprises features Samruddhi Shukla as the female lead. The film’s dialogues and lyrics are penned by Manvarshi Navalgund, and the music is scored by Vikram Selva. Venus Murthy has handled the cinematography for the film.

Makeup artist-turned filmmaker Devarajkumar is gearing up for the release of Tajmahal 2. This will be the director’s fourth project after Danger Zone, Nishabdha2, and Anushka. Devarajkumar has written the story and screenplay for this romantic drama, which will also mark his debut as a lead hero. Samruddhi ShuklaThe film is currently in the postproduction stage, and the makers are looking at a September 2 release date. Speaking to CE, Devaraj said Tajmahal 2 is the title of his film but it has no reference to R Chandru’s film, Tajmahal (2008). “It is a romantic drama and is based on a real story that happened in Coimbatore. The incident haunted me a lot, and I intend to present it to the audience through Tajmahal 2.” The film backed by Sri Gangambike Enterprises features Samruddhi Shukla as the female lead. The film’s dialogues and lyrics are penned by Manvarshi Navalgund, and the music is scored by Vikram Selva. Venus Murthy has handled the cinematography for the film.