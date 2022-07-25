Home Entertainment Kannada

Tajmahal 2 is based on true story

Makeup artist turned-director Devarajkumar’s romantic drama also marks his debut as a lead hero.

Published: 25th July 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

From left filmmaker Devarajkumar and lead actress Samruddhi Shukla. (Photo | Cinema Express)

From left filmmaker Devarajkumar and lead actress Samruddhi Shukla. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Makeup artist-turned filmmaker Devarajkumar is gearing up for the release of Tajmahal 2. This will be the director’s fourth project after Danger Zone, Nishabdha2, and Anushka. Devarajkumar has written the story and screenplay for this romantic drama, which will also mark his debut as a lead hero.

Samruddhi Shukla

The film is currently in the postproduction stage, and the makers are looking at a September 2 release date. Speaking to CE, Devaraj said Tajmahal 2 is the title of his film but it has no reference to R Chandru’s film, Tajmahal (2008). “It is a romantic drama and is based on a real story that happened in Coimbatore.

The incident haunted me a lot, and I intend to present it to the audience through Tajmahal 2.” The film backed by Sri Gangambike Enterprises features Samruddhi Shukla as the female lead. The film’s dialogues and lyrics are penned by Manvarshi Navalgund, and the music is scored by Vikram Selva. Venus Murthy has handled the cinematography for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samruddhi Shukla Devarajkumar Tajmahal 2
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp