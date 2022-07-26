Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I have huge respect for the south Indian industry’

...says Urvashi Rautela, who was in Bengaluru along with producer-actor Saravanan Arul,  and director
JD-Jerry. to promote her Pan-India film, The Legend

Published: 26th July 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Urvashi Urvashi Rautela. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

The cast and crew of the upcoming multilingual film, The Legend — Actor-producer Saravanan Arul, Urvashi Rautela, Raai Laxmi, and director JD-Jerry — were in attendance at the pre-release event in Bengaluru. Urvashi, who has already made a name in Bollywood, started her career in the South with the Kannada film, Airavata, starring Darshan. “Airavata gave me a good head start in the South. It was a good experience because I got to share screen space with actor Darshan in the AP Arjun directorial.

Team The Legend

I took back some good memories of the city, and I’m glad to be back here again,” said Urvashi on the sidelines of the trailer launch of the Kannada version. “Directors JD-Jerry approached me for this role, and when I heard the character, I felt that she had a lot to offer. I got to do both action and dancing. That apart, I felt I was part of a story that was acting-oriented.”

Expressing her respect for the South Indian industry, Urvashi said,  “The directors here never compromise. The actors here are very driven, and follow the characters to the core. They believe in the project, and their work ethics attract me.” Listing out her dream roles, Urvashi mentioned, “I like to play a Princess and a warrior. I also want to be part of a love drama, and a biopic too.”

Talking about her return to Kannada cinema, Urvashi said, “Since The Legend is multilingual, I also consider it my second film in Kannada. But I will be back to do an exclusive Kannada film soon. I have been offered a few projects, and it is in the final stages of discussion. The announcement of my next project will be after the release of The Legend.” The actor signed off by expressing her wish to reunite with Darshan for a film, and added, “I also wish to act alongside Yash and Upendra.”

TAGS
South Indian industry Multilingual film Airavata
