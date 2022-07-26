Home Entertainment Kannada

Naveen Reddy brings together Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro for 'Maadeva'

Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro, who became popular with the Darshan-starrer Roberrt, are set to team up once again in Naveen Reddy’s upcoming film, Maadeva.

By Express News Service

Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro, who became popular with the Darshan-starrer Roberrt, are set to team up once again in Naveen Reddy’s upcoming film, Maadeva. The commercial entertainer featuring Lankasura hero Vinod in the titular role went on floors from Monday, and Sonal is said to have joined the sets. Sonal, who is awaiting the release of her next multilingual film, Banaras, has also completed shooting for Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi. Sonal is also part of the Sarojini Naidu biopic.

Maadeva is said to be an inspirational story set across different timelines of 1965, 1980, and 1999, and will have Vinod in an intense avatar. The film, which is produced by Gayathri R Halale, features Shruti, Achyuth Kumar, and Suddhi in pivotal roles.

The makers, who have gone on floors, are planning to shoot the film in Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Hyderabad. Balakrishna Thota, an erstwhile assistant of Baahubali DOP Senthil Kumar, will be handling the cinematography for Maadeva. Praddyottan will be scoring music for the film.

