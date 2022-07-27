Home Entertainment Kannada

Sendhil’s directorial debut about demonetisation, 'Rakkam' to release this week

Conceived by Sendhil, Rakkam revolves around demonetisation, and its impact on the common people, especially in the rural belt.

Published: 27th July 2022 08:31 AM

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Sendhil K is set to make his directorial debut with Rakkam, which is slated to hit the screens this week. A stage artiste, who started with street plays, and a student of the National School of Drama, Sendhil worked as a writer for various reality shows.

Conceived by Sendhil, Rakkam revolves around demonetisation, and its impact on the common people, especially in the rural belt. Ranadheera Gowda makes his tinsel town entry as the lead actor in the film, which also features Amrutha Nair, Benaka Nanjappa, Ramamurthy, and Jithin. Produced by Snehalath KEN’s Namma Haiklu Chitra banner, Rakkam has music by Srivatsa and cinematography by Sam Selvin.

Comments

