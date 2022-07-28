Samyuktha Hegde injured on the sets of Kreem, rushed to hospital  

By Express News Service

Actor Samyuktha Hegde got injured today while performing a tricky fight sequence on the sets of the social thriller Kreem. She suffered an ankle twist and knee injury, and was rushed to the hospital

The director of the film Abhishek Basanth shared that the actor insisted she did the risky stunts by herself.

Samyuktha Hegde was treated for injuries. (Photo | Express)

“Our team asked her to use ropes or a stunt double for the suggestion shots to make sure that she is safe. Being a martial arts practitioner she nailed the entire sequence but right before the final shot, she got slipped and injured.”

He went on to clarify that the viral pics of the actor with blood stains are just make-up and she didn’t suffer any blood loss. The actor was discharged after a few hours and taken to her home after a doctor’s consultation.

The script of Kreem has been written Agni Sreedhar and it has cinematography by Sunoj Velayudhan. The project is bankrolled by DK Devendra’s Sumvardini Productions

