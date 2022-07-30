Darshan’s film with Tharun Sudhir is all set to roll from August 5

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan, who is currently dubbing for V Harikrishna Kranti is gearing up to begin shooting for his next film. The Challenging Star, who is teaming up with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir for an action drama, tentatively titled D56 is all set to shoot for the film from August 5. “The muhurath of our film to take place early morning on the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, post which, we will begin the shooting,” confirmed producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is bankrolling the project under his home banner, Rockline Entertainments.

Rockline Venkatesh

The actor-director’s previous collaboration Roberrt (2020), was a box office hit and received a positive response. This track record has raised anticipation of the duo’s next project.

The first-look image of the film (D56), which is said to be based on true incidents, revealed by the makers featuring a dog protecting a flock of sheep created a buzz among the audience. The commercial entertainer headlined by actor Darshan is said to highlight today’s system and will have a relevant message to society.

“The dog considers protection as its prime duty and the sacrifices it takes to protect the sheep represent its selfless nature,” says Tharun in his interview with CE explaining the themed poster.

The makers, who are in the process of finalising the cast and technical crew have planned the first schedule in Bengaluru. The team will be later heading to Hyderabad, where they will be covering some crucial portions. Meanwhile, Darshan’s Kranti, which is almost through with shooting, is currently in the post-production stage and will be released this year.

