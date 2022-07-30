Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s film with Tharun Sudhir is all set to roll from August 5

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is bankrolling the project confirmed the news and said the muhurath will take place on the auspicious day of Varamahalakshmi

Published: 30th July 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Kranti'

Darshan in 'Kranti'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan, who is currently dubbing for V Harikrishna Kranti is gearing up to begin shooting for his next film. The Challenging Star, who is teaming up with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir for an action drama, tentatively titled D56 is all set to shoot for the film from August 5. “The muhurath of our film to take place early morning on the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, post which, we will begin the shooting,” confirmed producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is bankrolling the project under his home banner, Rockline Entertainments.

Rockline Venkatesh

The actor-director’s previous collaboration Roberrt (2020), was a box office hit and received a positive response. This track record has raised anticipation of the duo’s next project.

The first-look image of the film (D56), which is said to be based on true incidents, revealed by the makers featuring a dog protecting a flock of sheep created a buzz among the audience. The commercial entertainer headlined by actor Darshan is said to highlight today’s system and will have a relevant message to society.

“The dog considers protection as its prime duty and the sacrifices it takes to protect the sheep represent its selfless nature,” says Tharun in his interview with CE explaining the themed poster.

The makers, who are in the process of finalising the cast and technical crew have planned the first schedule in Bengaluru. The team will be later heading to Hyderabad, where they will be covering some crucial portions. Meanwhile, Darshan’s Kranti, which is almost through with shooting, is currently in the post-production stage and will be released this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darshan Tharun Sudhir Kranti D56
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp