STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

KGF: Chapter 2  to get an OTT release on Amazon Prime on June 3

The blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is finally arriving on digital screens worldwide through Amazon Prime Video, on June 3.

Published: 01st June 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'. (File Photo)

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is finally arriving on digital screens worldwide through Amazon Prime Video, on June 3.

The film that stars Yash in the lead grossed over 1000 Crores all over the world and broke multiple box office records across India. KGF: Chapter 2, was released on April 14 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film became the third highest-grossing Indian film, only next to Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj, the film has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda and music by Ravi Basrur.

Prashanth Neel is set to follow up the film with Salaar starring Prabhas. The film’s third instalment is expected to go on floors in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF: Chapter 2 Amazon Prime June 3 OTT
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp