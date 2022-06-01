KGF: Chapter 2  to get an OTT release on Amazon Prime on June 3

By Express News Service

The blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is finally arriving on digital screens worldwide through Amazon Prime Video, on June 3.

The film that stars Yash in the lead grossed over 1000 Crores all over the world and broke multiple box office records across India. KGF: Chapter 2, was released on April 14 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film became the third highest-grossing Indian film, only next to Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj, the film has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda and music by Ravi Basrur.

Prashanth Neel is set to follow up the film with Salaar starring Prabhas. The film’s third instalment is expected to go on floors in October.