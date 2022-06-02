STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The best days spent in college inspired me to write and direct Gajanana and Gang: Abhishek Shetty

Abhishek Shetty is still reeling in his good old college days, which inspired him to pen the story of Gajanana and Gang.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada cinema actor Abhishek Shetty. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Abhishek Shetty is still reeling in his good old college days, which inspired him to pen the story of Gajanana and Gang. This is the second film of the director, who made his debut with Gani B’Com Pass.
“The best days of my youth were when I was in college. I made a few good friends there and enjoyed their company. Though it is the past now, and I haven’t met those friends in a long time. However, the joyous days spent with them have not faded from my memory, and this pushed me to write and direct Gajanana and Gang,” says Abhishek ahead of the film’s release on June 3.

After two years of hardship, the director is happy that his film is finally seeing the light of day, and he is currently going through mixed feelings as the film heads closer to the release date. “Not long ago, we battled with Covid situation. But now, we have to battle with big releases from other languages, and that’s the new challenge,” he says.

Abhishek says that his first film, Gani B’Com Pass was about youths looking for a job just after graduation. While Gajanana and Gang starring Shri and Aditi Prabhudeva is completely set in a college campus. “The film will narrate the journey of the protagonist and his friends spanning 5 to 6 years. The story ends with a lesson about the mindset of the youths, who value beauty and looks over everything. But this is a natural attribute of youngsters belonging to that age.” The film produced by Nagesh Kumar has music by Praddyottan and cinematography by Uday Leela.
 

