UI ,the movie , officially launched  in true Uppi style

By Express News Service

Upendra, who made his directorial debut in the year 1992 with Tarle Nanmaga, has completed 3 decades in the industry. He’s returning to direction after a 7-year gap, and this has created a lot of hype amongst the audience.

The film, which has the symbolic title UI, was launched true to Uppi’s signature style. The actor, along with the producers, and the team, clad in dhoti represented the title on their foreheads, and it won a lot of attention.

The intrigue had been dialled up right from the release of the concept poster, which features a horse-like animal, and other caricatures. However, Upendra was bombarded with questions about the title and the story, but he remained tight-lipped about it and said that he was making people exercise their brains. But Upendra did share that the one-liner for the film was something he had conceptualised 15-20 years ago, and this felt the right time to revive it. “People have faith in my direction, and I will not let them down. Honesty is the best tool for success,” he says.

The film, which commenced with a pooja event, had the presence of Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha, Kichcha Sudeep, Duniya Vijay, Dhananjay, and Vasishta Simha. Shivanna, who is a good friend of Uppi, called him our ‘Mani Ratnam’ and expressed his adulation for his work. “His directorial, Om, gave a turn in my career. The making that he did in 1995 is still a trendsetter. I’m glad he is making a comeback,” said Shivanna.

Sudeep, who is happy to be part of the launch celebration, wished Uppi and the team. “I’m happy that your direction is coming around at a good time. Please complete shooting soon as we are eagerly waiting to watch it on the silver screen,” said the actor.

The film will be produced by G Manoharan’s Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth’s Venus Entertainers. The makers, who have begun shooting will soon reveal the details about the cast and crew.