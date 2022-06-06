Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to see a Dasara release  

By Express News Service

Dasara is upon us, and Sandalwood is gearing up for a slew of releases. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, backed by Hombale Films, is set to hit the theatres on September 30 on the occasion of Dasara.

A still from the film Kantara

An official announcement was made by the production house. “This Dasara, get ready to be dazzled & transported into a new universe of #Kantara” Previously, the makers of Dhruva Sarja-starrer Martin, which is directed by AP Arjun and backed by Uday K Mehta, had officially announced the film’s release for Dasara.

Now with Kantara taking the same date, it will result in an interesting box-office clash. However, fans of the respective films believe that the two films are from different genres, which have their own set of audiences.

Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, who is also directing the film, which is now in the post-production stages. The film deals with human and nature conflict, and also highlights the sport of Kambala.

The film, which is mostly shot in the coastal belt, features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. Kantara has Ajaneesh B Loknath’s music and cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap.