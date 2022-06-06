STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivarajkumar’s Bairagee to hit the theatres on July 1

The Vijay Milton directorial also stars Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, Anjali, and Yasha Shivakumar

A grand set is constructed for Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Bairagee.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s 123rd film, Bairagee, an action entertainer directed by Vijay Milton, is set to hit screens on July 1. The team of Bairagee took to social media to announce the release date. 

Dhananjay

Bairagee marks Shivarajkumar’s first collaboration with cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton. Backed by Krishna Sarthak, Bairagee features an ensemble cast, including Shivanna’s Tagaru co-star Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Yasha Shivakumar. 

The film also marks the return of Tamil actor Anjali, who was last seen in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Ranavikrama. 

With cinematography by Vijay Milton and music by Anoop Seelin, Bairagee is currently in the post-production stage. 

Shivarajkumar is currently shooting for S Harsha’s Vedha, and on June 9 he will start working on director Yograj Bhat’s next, backed by Rockline Venkatesh.
 

