777 Charlie  to release in 1,800-plus theatres worldwide

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s multilingual film, 777 Charlie, has created a lot of pre-release hype. It will be one of the rare films, which will have over 100 premier shows in Karnataka and across India. The film is set to hit approximately 1,800 theatres worldwide. Speaking to a certain section of the media, Rakshit Shetty shared the details about the grand release.

Karthik Gowda, who is distributing the film in Karnataka under KRG Studios, said they are planning to release the film in more than 350 theatres in the state. On the other hand, it will be released in over 500 overseas theatres. “We will also be organising 100 premier shows in Karnataka alone before the film’s release on June 10,” he said.

The film will be released on over 200 screens in the USA and 100 screens in the Gulf. For the first time, a premiere show is planned to be held in Nepal which will be attended by top dignitaries. Discussions are still going on with various distributors across the globe, and the number of screens will be increased.

The film is distributed by Prithviraj Sukumar in Malayalam and by Karthik Subbaraj in Tamil. While the Telugu version will be distributed by Rana Daggupati, who is planning to release the film in 100-150 theatres there.

Interestingly, the latter production has planned to release the film in all languages. Rakshit Shetty, who has backed the film under his production house Paramvah Studios, says that the number of theatres will be increased depending on the demand. 777 Charlie, written and directed by Kiranraj and starring Rakshit Shetty, will also feature Raj B Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha among others. The film’s music and the background score are by Nobin Paul, while Aravind S Kashyap has handled the cinematography.