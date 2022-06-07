Jonita Gandhi of Arabic Kuthu fame croons a song in Baang

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jonita Gandhi, who sang the recent sensation Arabic Kuthu from Beast, has lent her voice for a song in Baang.

Jonita Gandhi and Ritvik Muralidhar. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Jonita Gandhi, who sang the recent sensation Arabic Kuthu from Beast, has lent her voice for a song in Baang. The film, directed by Sree Ganesh Parashuram, is billed as a dark comedy thriller. The track Aata Senasaata Yeno Hudukaata, composed by Ritvik Muralidhar, will feature a car, which plays a major character in the film.

“The song is where the actual story takes off, and it will have an undercurrent depiction of the whole theme of the film,” reveals Sree Ganesh Parashuram. Nagarjun Sharma has written the lyrics. 

Jonita, who marked her Kannada debut with Apoorva Kasavaralli’s Niruttara, is usually known for party songs and peppy numbers. “This is the first time she is experimenting with a spooky and dark number, and she was naturally excited,” adds the director.

Baang, produced by Pooja Vasant Kumar, stars Shanvi Srivatsava, Saathiwaka, Naata Ranga, and Sunil Gujjar in major roles. It also marks the acting debut of musicians Raghu Dixit and Ritvik Muralidhar. The film, which has cinematography by Uday Leela, is currently in the post-production stage. The makers are eyeing an August release.

