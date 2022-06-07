STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sheetal Shetty’s Window Seat release date out

The film’s release date was announced along with the trailer. Window Seat, backed by Vikrant Rona producer Manjunath Gowda, also stars Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:43 AM

A poster from Window Seat. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Sheetal Shetty’s directorial debut, Window Seat, gets a release date. The makers are gearing up to release the film on July 1, which also marks the release date of Shivarajkumar’s Bairagee and K M Chaitanya’s directorial venture, Abbabba.

An official announcement of Window Seat’s release date was made by the team along with the trailer. The peek into the film, starring Nirup Bhandari, revealed that the film is a romantic drama that is also a part crime drama.

Window Seat, backed by Vikrant Rona producer Manjunath Gowda, also stars Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar. The film also sees Ravi Shankar in a prominent role alongside Suraj and theatre artist Lekha. The technical crew includes music composer Arjun Janya, cinematographer Vignesh Raj, and editor Ritwik.

