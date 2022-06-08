STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varadaraj Chikkaballapura to supervise the dubbing process of R Chandru’s Kabzaa

The film, starring Upendra in the lead and Sudeep in a pivotal role, will be dubbed in seven languages. Work is on to bring it out in Chinese and Japanese 
 

A still from the movie Kabzaa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru has almost completed the shooting of his multilingual  Kabzaa, and he is now left with a patchwork and a song sequence. The film which is in the post-production stage has moved on to the dubbing phase. Kabzaa will be out in seven languages and R Chandru has handed over the dubbing supervision responsibility to dialogue writer and lyricist Varadaraj Chikkaballapura. He is known for handling the dubbing of films like Magadheera, RRR, Pushpa, Master, Beast and the latest Vikram.

Varadaraj, who is in Bengaluru for the film, has begun the dubbing process in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, and Bengali. Speaking to CE, he shares that dubbing in multiple languages is challenging, but it’s become a responsibility he enjoys. “I will be handling over 300 dubbing artists, and the whole process will take at least 2 months to be completed,” he says.

Meanwhile, the makers also have plans to release Kabzaa in Chinese and Japanese. “They enjoy cinema, which has south Indian flavour, and our genre films usually are a hit there. Right now we are getting the dialogues ready for both languages, we will move to the dubbing phase in some time,” explains Varadaraj.
Kabzaa, set in between 1940 and 1980, has Upendra essaying the role of an underworld don, and Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal character named Bhavesh Bakshi.

With Ravi Basrur as music composer, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and Kota Srinivas among others. 

