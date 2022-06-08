STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinod Prabhakar’s Lankasura shooting wrapped up

Vinod Prabhakar has wrapped up shooting for Lankasura, and the project is now getting into the post-production process.

Published: 08th June 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Lankasura . (File Photo)

A still from Lankasura . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Vinod Prabhakar has wrapped up shooting for Lankasura, and the project is now getting into the post-production process. This will be the first production venture made under the actor’s home banner, Tiger Talkies, and produced by Nisha Vinod. The film directed by Pramod Kumar will be an action-packed flick, based on the underworld, and the makers have involved five stunt choreographers to design high-octane action sequences for the film.

The film featuring Parvathy Arun in the female lead also stars Yogi in a prominent role along with actors Ravi Shankar and Devaraj appearing in pivotal characters.

The film’s shooting was shot in Bengaluru and Goa on a 65-day schedule, and the makers are planning to release a teaser in the next couple of weeks. The story of Lankasura scripted by director Pramod Kumar has music scored by Vijeth Krishna. The cinematography is handled by Sugnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinod Prabhakar Lankasura Tiger Talkies Shooting
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp