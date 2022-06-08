Vinod Prabhakar’s Lankasura shooting wrapped up

By Express News Service

Vinod Prabhakar has wrapped up shooting for Lankasura, and the project is now getting into the post-production process. This will be the first production venture made under the actor’s home banner, Tiger Talkies, and produced by Nisha Vinod. The film directed by Pramod Kumar will be an action-packed flick, based on the underworld, and the makers have involved five stunt choreographers to design high-octane action sequences for the film.

The film featuring Parvathy Arun in the female lead also stars Yogi in a prominent role along with actors Ravi Shankar and Devaraj appearing in pivotal characters.

The film’s shooting was shot in Bengaluru and Goa on a 65-day schedule, and the makers are planning to release a teaser in the next couple of weeks. The story of Lankasura scripted by director Pramod Kumar has music scored by Vijeth Krishna. The cinematography is handled by Sugnan.