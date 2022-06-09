STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharan Gadwal’s Shri Allamaprabhu set for release

Sacheen Suvarana plays the role of Sri Allamaprabhu, while Ninasam Ashwath plays Sri Basaveshwara, and Raghu Bhat plays Bijjala.

Published: 09th June 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 01:13 AM

A still from Shri Allamaprabhu.

By Express News Service

A film on historical figures have always kindled interest among filmmakers. While we had TS Nagabharana directing a film titled Allama starring Dhananjay, one more film has been made on the mystic saint.

Titled Shri Allamaprabhu, the film is based on director Shanker Singh’s Prabhu Linga Leela. It is produced by Madavananda, in association with Shri Mahaveer Prabhu and is directed by Sharan Gadwal. The latter comes with thirty years of experience as assistant director and this film marks his directorial debut.

The film that is slated to release this week has Sacheen Suvarana playing the role of Sri Allamaprabhu, Ninasam Ashwath playing Sri Basaveshwara, and Raghu Bhat playing Bijjala. The music for Shri Allamaprabhu is scored by Kumar Eshwar and cinematography is handled by R Giri.

