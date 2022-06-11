Dil Kush to mark the directorial debut of Pramod Jaya

By Express News Service

Pramod Jaya, an erstwhile assistant of director Suni, is set to make his directorial debut with Dil Kush. Having worked in films like Operation Alamelamma, Chamak and Bazaar, Pramod has based Dil Kush on his own experiences.

Ranjeeth, who brings in his experience of working in theatre, teleserials, and short films, will make his debut as the lead in Dil Kush. Similarly, Spandana Somannana, known for her work in teleserials, will also make her big-screen debut with this film.

Dil Kush will also feature Dharmanna Kadur, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Aruna Balraj, and Ranghayana Raghu in pivotal roles. With music by Prasad K Shetty, and cinematography by Nivas Narayan, Dil Kush is backed by Jayalakshmi Praveen and Prabhas Shekar under the Jayaprabhaa Colour Frames banner. The project will go on floors on June 15.