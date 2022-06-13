STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hemanth Hegde wraps up shooting for Nam Naani Madve Prasanga  

Apart from directing, Hemanth Hegde will also star as the lead in the film, which features Gitanjali Mangal, Shruti Nandeesh, Padmaja Rao, Rajesh Nataranga,  Giri Shivappa, and Madhu Hegde.

A still from the shoot. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Hemanth Hegde, the director of films like Housefull, and Nimbehuli has now wrapped up shooting for his next project. Titled Nam Naani Madve Prasanga, the director shared the first few stills with CE and mentioned that the film is going to be an out-an-out comedy drama.

“This is the first Kannada film that will bring out the nativity of North Canara and I have explored the local arts like Yakshagana in my storytelling. Secondly, the subject deals with farmers of that region not finding brides, which is a prevalent problem even today. The natural turn of events in the story is what makes it a hilarious drama,” explains Hemanth.

Apart from directing, Hemanth Hegde will also star as the lead in the film, which features Gitanjali Mangal, Shruti Nandeesh, Padmaja Rao, Rajesh Nataranga,  Giri Shivappa, and Madhu Hegde in the ensemble cast.

Composers V Manohar and Ravi Murur have scored music for the film, which has cinematography by Krishna Bhanjan.

