Shine Shetty to play a cop in director Lohith’s Mafia

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Lohith’s Mafia, starring Prajwal Devaraj and Aditi Prabhudeva, will feature Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 winner Shine Shetty in a major role. The makers, who are halfway through shooting have unveiled a look of Shine Shetty from the film.

“Shine Shetty essays the role of a cop, and will have a prominent presence along with Prajwal Devaraj, who also plays a police officer,” says director Lohith. With 25 days of filming completed, the next long schedule of Mafia will resume from June 16. The team plans to complete shooting the rest of the portions in 34 days. Mafia will be shot in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The makers have also planned to shoot a song in Ladakh.

Billed to be a commercial action thriller, Mafia has music scored by Anoop Seelin. Cinematographer Demal Xavier, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi films, is making his Sandalwood debut with Mafia.

Tagaru dialogue writer Maasti is associated with the project, which is backed by B Kumar under Bangalore Kumar Films.