Pruthvi Ambaar’s Sugarless gets a release date

By Express News Service

Producer-turned-director KM Shashidhar’s debut Sugarless gets a release date. The film, starring Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame and Priyanka Thimmesh, will be hitting the theatres on July 8. Shashidhar’s directorial venture follows a story about youngsters with diabetes. In the film, Pruthvi Ambaar plays a role of a happy-go-lucky guy. Shashidhar, who is also bankrolling the project, says there was a huge demand for the remake rights of the film and the Hindi remake rights was sold to actor-producer Shiv Aryan, who will be bankrolling the film under his Black Panther Movies Ltd.

The makers are planning to rope in a well-known Bollywood actor for the Hindi version, and Shashidhar has been offered to direct it. Official confirmation of the remake will be out soon. “Apart from Hindi, we are also getting inquiries from Tamil and Telugu production houses, and the discussions are on,” says Shashidhar, who adds that the subject of youngsters with diabetes is a rare story that has garnered attention among filmmakers.

Sugarless will have Anoop Seelin scoring music and DOP Lavith will handle the cinematography. The film also stars Dharmanna Kadur.Meanwhile, Pruthvi Ambaar, who did not have a release since Dia, will finally be seen in back-to-back releases. Other than Sugarless, he will also be seen in Bairagee, which will release on July 1.