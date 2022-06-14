STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar’s Sugarless gets a release date

Producer-turned-director KM Shashidhar’s debut Sugarless gets a release date.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A still from he movie. ( File Photo)

A still from he movie. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Producer-turned-director KM Shashidhar’s debut Sugarless gets a release date. The film, starring Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame and Priyanka Thimmesh, will be hitting the theatres on July 8. Shashidhar’s directorial venture follows a story about youngsters with diabetes. In the film, Pruthvi Ambaar plays a role of a happy-go-lucky guy. Shashidhar, who is also bankrolling the project, says there was a huge demand for the remake rights of the film and the Hindi remake rights was sold to actor-producer Shiv Aryan, who will be bankrolling the film under his Black Panther Movies Ltd.

The makers are planning to rope in a well-known Bollywood actor for the Hindi version, and Shashidhar has been offered to direct it.  Official confirmation of the remake will be out soon. “Apart from Hindi, we are also getting inquiries from Tamil and Telugu production houses, and the discussions are on,” says Shashidhar, who adds that the subject of youngsters with diabetes is a rare story that has garnered attention among filmmakers.

Sugarless will have Anoop Seelin scoring music and DOP Lavith will handle the cinematography. The film also stars Dharmanna Kadur.Meanwhile, Pruthvi Ambaar, who did not have a release since Dia, will finally be seen in back-to-back releases. Other than Sugarless, he will also be seen in Bairagee, which will release on July 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KM Shashidhar Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame Priyanka Thimmesh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp